suffolk county news

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches expected to reopen July 4 after lifeguard nipped by shark

EMBED <>More Videos

2 LI beaches set to reopen after lifeguard bit by shark

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches are expected to reopen Monday after they were forced to close on Sunday due to a shark-related incident.

A lifeguard was nipped by a shark Sunday morning during a training exercise meant to simulate a water emergency.



Zach Gallo, who's been a lifeguard at Smith Point Beach for 10 years, was playing the role of a swimmer in distress when he was bit.

He sustained injuries to his chest and right hand.

The lifeguard was taken to Southside Hospital to receive stitches, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

County officials closed the beach to all swimmers for the rest of Sunday out of an abundance of caution.
Suffolk lifeguards are patrolling the beach for sharks using drones, jet skis, paddle boards, and surfboards.

Lifeguards are also monitoring for shark activity from the shore.

Bellone said lifeguards will continue monitoring the beach but that the beaches were set to reopen on July 4 if there were no other sightings.

Despite the attack, Bellone said Suffolk County lifeguards are trained to handle many scenarios, including shark attacks.
"These are the best-protected beaches in the country," Bellone said. "We have the best-trained lifeguards. They are ready, they are prepared to respond if anything occurs and the reality is this is very very rare. We have not seen this before at this park."

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffolk countylong islandbeachessharkssuffolk county news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUFFOLK COUNTY NEWS
Police: Missing LI teen may have taken train, traveled outside NYC
'There's somebody after me:' Shannan Gilbert 911 calls released
Man who tried to run over pedestrian arrested for hate crime: police
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
TOP STORIES
NYPD increases officers, security ahead of NYC 4th of July fireworks
Child found dead in Wallkill pool, adult in critical condition nearby
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for your 4th of July
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
3 shot in Queens, including off-duty correction officer, police say
Bicyclist killed in hit and run; driver fled in another car with baby
Show More
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Freehold crash
2 friends shot in cab on the way home from concert descibe incident
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
Thousands of dead anchovies wash ashore, fall from sky in California
More TOP STORIES News