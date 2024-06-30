Suffolk County officials demonstrating dangers of fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- As many get set to celebrate for the Fourth of July, New York officials are reminding residents of the dangers of fireworks ahead of holiday gatherings.

Suffolk County leaders will demonstrate what can go wrong when fireworks are used without professional supervision on Monday. The demonstration will take place at a fire academy in Yaphank, and will show the harmful outcomes when pyrotechnics are ignited in a confined space.

This event comes after a 66-year-old man was seriously injured while using fireworks in Brentwood on Saturday night.

Police say the victim was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital after his left hand and three fingers on his right hand were severed.

----------

