48th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show returns to the Hudson River with new tricks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the first time since 2013, the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will return to the Hudson River, and people are excited!

On a bobbing barge in New York City, more than 60,000 pyrotechnics are getting prepped and ready for the largest Independence Day celebration in the country: the 48th Annual Macy's Fireworks Show.

"For me, it's euphoria. It's like, wow. It's just it's... it's like it's coming out of my brain and into the sky," said show designer Gary Souza.

He says this year will feature some new tricks.

"100% made in America. It's a patriotic shell. We call it the all-American shell, and it will go a thousand feet in the air and burst into a big red, white and blue burst right at the end of the song 'All-American,'" Souza said.

Also, this year, after 10 years on the East River, the fireworks will be launched over the Hudson River, with viewing opportunities in Manhattan between West 14th and 34th streets as well as in New Jersey.

The city gave out 10,000 free tickets to watch the show from organized viewing areas on Pier 45 and Pier 84. More than a million people tried to snag them, causing the website to crash.

New York City will continue its giveaway of 10,000 free tickets on Thursday morning.

"This event, 48 years in the making, is a crowd favorite," said Macy's Fireworks Show Executive Producer Will Coss said. "So, unfortunately had some troubles with the city, the city distribution yesterday, but it looks like it's all been managed through, and look forward to seeing everyone in person on the day."

While there's plenty of excitement for the big show on the west side, there's also some disappointment from those on the east side who are wondering why the change was made.

"We have so much more space to work with," Souza said. "You know, the river is much wider up there. We can spread the barges out wider and use fireworks that burst bigger."

RELATED | Tips to help keep scared dogs and cats calm during July 4th fireworks

Here's how pet owners can keep their furry friends safe and comfortable as humans enjoy the Fourth of July fun.

The fireworks spectacular starts July 4th, of course, at around 9:25 p.m., rain or shine, to celebrate our nation's 248th birthday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.