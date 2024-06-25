New York City giving away 10,000 free tickets to view Macy's 4th of July fireworks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is giving away 10,000 free tickets to the general public to watch this year's edition of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show.

The free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 26 at www.nycjuly4.com.

The tickets provide entry to viewing areas on Pier 45 and Pier 84 in Manhattan.

They will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, and there is a two-ticket limit per person.

The fireworks show will be visible all along the West Side Highway for those who do not receive a ticket, the city said.

This year the theme is "Summer's Greatest Hits." The retailor has a dazzling 25 minute musical score planned, which was arranged and produced by Grammy-Award winner Jason Howland.

Other talents expected to join the performance, include Brandy Clark, Mickey Guyton and Amber Clark.

And before the lightshow kicks off, audiences will also be treated to performances by Tanner Adell, Luis Fonsi, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

If you're headed the show, there are specific points of entry the public should be aware of.

Entry points for the general public are:

- Christopher Street and Washington Street

- West 11th Street and Washington Street

- West 12th Street and Washington Street

- West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

- West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

ADA accessible viewing locations will be located at Christopher Street and Washington Street and West 41st Street and 11th Avenue.

The fireworks are returning to the Hudson River this year for the first time since 2013.

Macys says the "display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th Streets and in New Jersey."

After lighting up the East River for decades, the fireworks shifted to the Hudson River in 2009.

It was supposed to be a one-time change celebrating the 400th anniversary of the explorer Henry Hudson's arrival in these parts, but Macy's then staged the fireworks on the Hudson for four more years, through the 404th anniversary.

