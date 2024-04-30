Macy's 4th of July fireworks returning to Hudson River this year for first time since 2013

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Macy's 4th of July fireworks are returning to the Hudson River this year for the first time since 2013.

Macys says the "display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th Streets and in New Jersey."

After lighting up the East River for decades, the fireworks shifted to the Hudson River in 2009. It was supposed to be a one-time change celebrating the 400th anniversary of the explorer Henry Hudson's arrival in these parts, but Macy's then staged the fireworks on the Hudson for four more years, through the 404th anniversary.

The move prompted increasing outcry from outer boroughs, and when Mayor Bill de Blasio took office in 2014, the fireworks were back on the East River, where they have been since. At the time, de Blasio called returning the fireworks to the East River "a priority" as it ensures "many more New Yorkers" could can view them.

However, New Jersey residents lost their cross-state benefit. During the last decade period, Jersey City's fireworks show grew in prominence, giving the Garden State its own show.

"New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks planned in collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "For the first time in recent years, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up our sky above the Hudson River. We are excited to work with Mayor Adams and Macy's to view the country's largest Independence Day celebration from our backyard as we commemorate 248 years of nationhood."

Fireworks explode over the Hudson River in Manhattan during the Macy's 4th of July fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, 2010 in New York. AP Photo/Mike Adamucci

