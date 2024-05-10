Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force expanding to other cases: report

The Mornings @ 10 team talks with Robert Boyce about the task force.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Since 2022, the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force has used New York State, local, and federal enforcement agencies to try and solve the cases of 10 bodies found along Ocean Parkway on Long Island.

The task force was key in the arrest of Rex Heuermann, who was charged with the murder of four of the victims found on Gilgo Beach.

But now, published reports say that the task force is expected to broaden its search.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the task force will begin looking at other unsolved cases involving human remains, not just the ones on Gilgo Beach.

Searches by the task force last month appeared to focus on an area in North Sea in Southampton where 28-year-old Sandra Costilla was discovered dead in November 1993.

John Bittrolff is long suspected, but never charged, in her death. Bittrolff was convicted in 2017 in the murders of two other women, whose bodies were found in 1993 and 1994 in East Patchogue and Shirley.

The deaths linked to Bittrolff have no apparent connection to Heuermann.

ABC News analyst Robert Boyce joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to explain. You can watch his interview in the media player above.

