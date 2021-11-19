ABC News

Bill Ritter talks to Diane Sawyer about her 'Escape From A House Of Horror' special

Watch the Diane Sawyer special event, 'Escape From A House Of Horror,' on Hulu
EMBED <>More Videos

Diane Sawyer on her 'house of horror' special

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC's Diane Sawyer is back with a blockbuster interview - the Turpin siblings who were held captive and abused by their parents for more than a decade.

Sisters Jennifer and Jordan Turpin along with 11 other brothers and sisters were rescued from their house of horrors in southern California in 2018.


Sisters Jennifer and Jordan Turpin are seen here during an exclusive interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer for "20/20" now on Hulu.


Watch the Diane Sawyer special event, "Escape From A House Of Horror," on Hulu.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has the exclusive first interviews with children from the Turpin family, found captive in the California "house of horrors" in 2018.



Jordan's bravery that day in January 2018 freed herself and her siblings from a life of horrific abuse and captivity at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin, who are now in prison for beating, shackling and starving 12 of their 13 children.

"That was my only chance," Jordan said. "I think it was us coming so close to death so many times. If something happened to me, at least I died trying."

MORE: Jordan Turpin details making 911 call moments after she escaped Perris 'house of horrors'
EMBED More News Videos

In 2018, 17-year-old Jordan Turpin had only been outside a few times in her life. Thinking of her siblings chained back at the house, she dialed 911 on an old cell phone her parents didn't know about.



They were chained, and beaten, and made to live in conditions that were beyond deplorable.

Their parents are serving years in prison for their treatment.


A young Jennifer Turpin is seen here in this undated family photo. (Jennifer Turpin)


For the first time, the two sisters who led the effort to escape are telling their story.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter sat down with Diane to learn more about her interview and the courage of these sisters.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

EMBED More News Videos

Diane Sawyer shares a never-before-seen look at body camera video revealing Jordan Turpin's encounter with a deputy the morning she escaped imprisonment by her parents.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusetorturediane sawyerabc newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC NEWS
Bus crash kills at least 45, including 12 children: Officials
US will tap into strategic oil reserves, White House official says
Malcolm X's daughter found dead in her apartment
DOJ settles with Parkland parents in lawsuit over FBI's negligence ...
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News