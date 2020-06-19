Bill Ritter will finally get a haircut... and for a good cause

Like every other New Yorker, Ritter was shell-shocked when the city came to a complete halt in March as the COVID-19 crisis worsened.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down hair salons and barbershops on March 20 as part of the lockdown, Ritter made a promise to viewers that he would not cut his hair until barber shops reopened in New York City.
"I'm thinking I'm not cutting my hair until this crisis is over," Ritter said during a newscast in mid-March. "I haven't told my bosses yet."
So after a story by @mcharlesworth7 about how closure of personal service biz like hair and nail salons will affect people during the #coronavirus — I said this about not cutting my hair till the virus is over. pic.twitter.com/qk3sUzpkxB— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) March 18, 2020
For over 17 weeks, Ritter has kept his promise, and as his hair kept growing, Ritter began to look like his 1970s self, when he was a cub reporter in California.
Been looking at old photos of me with long hair as it appears I will for the first time since feb 20 - get haircut or trim next week as nyc barber shops open This 1973 pic at my first reporting job pleading with readers to find vandals of our newspaper vending boxes pic.twitter.com/vv7YpJctVu— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) June 17, 2020
Now, New York City is entering Phase 2 of reopening and barbershops can get back to work on Monday -- and Bill can get a haircut.
That news that has brought great joy to some, in particular in his wife, but others are sad to say farewell to the curls that have attracted a cult following. Since making his no-haircut vow, Ritter's hair has become a character in and of itself on TV screens and social media.
In early June, a dedicated fan even created a Twitter account, "Bill Ritter's Hair," dedicated to posting appreciations of his shaggy mane. With over 600 followers, the account has fans even on the Eyewitness News team.
Reporter N. J. Burkett tweeted, "The audience has demanded this, and now it's finally here. @billritter7 is growing up on @ABC7NY. Literally."
The audience has demanded this, and now it’s finally here. @billritter7 is growing up on @ABC7NY. Literally. https://t.co/ofNryBM8hv— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) June 9, 2020
Other co-workers started to chime in, too.
Sports anchor Ryan Field also tweeted, "It was only a matter of time before that devastatingly handsome head of hair had its own twitter account. Nearly 4 months now without a trim for our pal and fearless leader, @billritter7."
It was only a matter of time before that devastatingly handsome head of hair had its own twitter account.— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) June 9, 2020
Nearly 4 months now without a trim for our pal and fearless leader, @billritter7. https://t.co/35jRlg0ND0
In the last couple of months, Ritter's hair had become a symbol for all New Yorkers with his slogan, "we're all in this together."
As a way to show that we are all truly in this together, Ritter has partnered with the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City, called WIN, as a way to give back to the community through a generous donation. WIN runs 11 shelters and more than 300 supportive housing units across New York City. They also provide housing for over 4,600 people each night.
On Monday at 11:30 a.m., Ritter will head down to his barbershop for the first time in months and get a haircut. The experience will be livestreamed on all ABC7NY platforms as a way to raise money for the organization. Make sure to join us on this historic day and donate to WIN.