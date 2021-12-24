Eyewitness News tradition: Submit your holiday greetings to Bill Ritter for Christmas morning

What are U doing Christmas morning? We invite you to join me and @LeeGoldbergABC7 and @LaurenGlassberg for our 21st annual @ABC7NY xmas morning emails from you our viewers. What you wish for. What you miss. What it's been like the last year. And what it might be like next yr? pic.twitter.com/z0rXsvoYrU — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) December 24, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg and Lee Goldberg are continuing their Eyewitness News tradition of reading holiday greetings from viewers on Christmas morning.Join Bill, Lauren and Lee on Eyewitness News this Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. for their 21st annual sharing of your holiday greetings.Tell us what you wish for, what you're thankful for, what you miss, what it's been like this past year and what it might be like next year.You can email your greetings to Bill directly at Bill.S.Ritter@abc.com.While not all of the messages will be read on air, they will all be read and appreciated by Bill, Lauren and Lee.Thank you for helping to make the season brighter for all of us here at Eyewitness News. Happy holidays!----------