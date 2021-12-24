Society

Eyewitness News tradition: Submit your holiday greetings to Bill Ritter for Christmas morning

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Submit your holiday greetings to Eyewitness News for Christmas morning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bill Ritter, Lauren Glassberg and Lee Goldberg are continuing their Eyewitness News tradition of reading holiday greetings from viewers on Christmas morning.

Join Bill, Lauren and Lee on Eyewitness News this Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. for their 21st annual sharing of your holiday greetings.

Tell us what you wish for, what you're thankful for, what you miss, what it's been like this past year and what it might be like next year.

You can email your greetings to Bill directly at Bill.S.Ritter@abc.com.


While not all of the messages will be read on air, they will all be read and appreciated by Bill, Lauren and Lee.

Thank you for helping to make the season brighter for all of us here at Eyewitness News. Happy holidays!

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityholidayeyewitness newschristmas
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian, bicyclist struck and killed by truck in NYC
NY reveals shorter COVID isolation guidelines for health workers
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
These were the top boy, girl baby names in NYC for 2020
New Chinatown bookstore filled with stories of minorities in America
Undeterred by COVID, last-minute shoppers lead to hour-long queues
Omicron variant latest blow to NYC tourism industry
Show More
NYC agencies announce crackdown on speeding, drunk driving
Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled amid omicron surge
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and Icy Christmas
Gabby Petito's family spreads message of hope during painful holiday
Former student who texted boyfriend 'go kill yourself' pleads guilty
More TOP STORIES News