Watch 2024 Operation 7 Save a Life on ABC7NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Your safety - and even your life - could depend on whether you know how to prepare for today's emergencies.

We hope you can join us for this year's edition of our Emmy Award-winning series, "Operation 7: Save a Life."

Host Bill Ritter explores the ever-growing danger of some lithium-ion batteries, the cause of at least 267 fires and 18 deaths this past year in New York City. We go one-on-one with FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh as she issues a strong new message about battery safety. And see the new NYC program that aims to give free, safer replacement batteries to everyone with an e-bike or scooter. Also, an eye-opening demonstration on when - and where - to charge lithium-ion battery-powered devices, including phones and laptops.

Plus, a demonstration on what works better to put out a kitchen fire: a fire blanket or fire extinguisher. And learn critical tips on how to treat the skin for burns.

Then get an inside look at the FDNY's elite training facility on Randall's Island, underground in their simulated subway station. Learn how firefighters train to save lives while facing a mock attack.

Also, how the American Red Cross is helping kids prepare for fires or any emergency, with help from a penguin!

It's an informative, entertaining show full of life-saving information. Don't miss Operation 7: Save a Life on ABC7.

Resources Seen on our Show:

To get up to 3 FREE smoke alarms installed in your home, call 877-RED-CROSS or click HERE to schedule an appointment online.

FDNY on nyc.gov

Nassau County Fire Marshal

American Burn Association

Ion Battery Consumer Safety Guide

Learn more from our partners at Kidde.

An important fire safety message from Kelly and Mark: