Society

Bill Ritter emcees 'Wings Over Wall Street' Gala for ALS

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

The annual 'Wings Over Wall Street Gala' returned in person in Manhattan, with Bill Ritter as emcee

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People came together on Thursday - with a goal of finding a cure for ALS - also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The annual 'Wings over Wall Street Gala' returned in person in Manhattan, with Bill Ritter as emcee.

Over the years, Wings over Wall Street has raised more than $12 million for ALS research.



ALS is a vicious disease that once diagnosed, has a life-expectancy of just 2-5 years.

ALSO READ | 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast sidenew york citymanhattanalsfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Street renamed for boy killed while eating dinner in car
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
Man shot and killed after being followed into NYC pharmacy
Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in NJ
Rangers lose to Lightning in Game 5, Tampa now leads series 3-2
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
GWB going cashless, removing site of infamous gridlock
Show More
Study: Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Lincoln Center to honor Notorious BIG with orchestral tribute
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
Sriracha shortage: What to know as CA HQ halts production
More TOP STORIES News