Bill Ritter emcees 'Wings Over Wall Street' Gala for ALS

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- People came together on Thursday - with a goal of finding a cure for ALS - also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.The annual 'Wings over Wall Street Gala' returned in person in Manhattan, with Bill Ritter as emcee.Over the years, Wings over Wall Street has raised more than $12 million for ALS research.ALS is a vicious disease that once diagnosed, has a life-expectancy of just 2-5 years.----------