Billy Miller, actor known for roles in 'General Hospital,' 'All My Children,' dies at 43

Billy Miller, the Emmy award-winning actor known for roles in ABC's "All My Children" and "General Hospital," has died. He was 43.

Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a statement from his manager. Details about his death were not available, but his manager said he had been struggling with manic depression.

Miller's acting career kicked off when he landed the role of Richie Novak on "All My Children." He also acted on "The Young and the Restless," and from 2013-2019, he played the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on "General Hospital."

Billy Miller seen at The 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Press Room, on Sunday, June, 16, 2013 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision for EFG/AP Images) Ryan Miller/Invision for EFG/AP Images

He also owned several restaurants and bars in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, as well as a niece and nephew.

