Brooklyn woman celebrates 102nd birthday

A woman in Brooklyn is celebrating with friends, loved ones and staff at the Buena Vida Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after turning 102 years old on Thursday.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- You're gonna need a bigger cake!

Having a candle on the cake for every year would've been a difficult task for Ruby Teixeria.

The birthday girl turned 102 years old!

She celebrated with relatives, friends and staff at the Buena Vida Rehab Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Teixeria's originally from Jamaica, the island, not the neighborhood. She arrived in New York City about 80 years ago.

Relatives say she always worked. One of her jobs was rocking newborns who didn't have parents.

Happy Birthday Ruby!

