Video shows 3 men wanted after Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the three men wanted after a bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service Sunday.

Police released both surveillance video and images Tuesday of the men wanted in connection to the robbery.

The entire robbery was captured during a live stream.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead says three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie.

The bishop says the thieves drove away in a white Mercedes.

Bishop Whitehead ran for Brooklyn Borough President but was defeated by Antonio Reynoso.

