Black bears in Connecticut will become more active as winter approaches, wildlife officials say

During this time black bears are trying to increase their food intake to add fat reserves needed to help them survive winter.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- State officials put out a new warning in Connecticut about black bears.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protect says bears begin quests for more food in the Fall making them very active for the next few weeks.

One garbage container with leftovers can reward a bear with a day's worth of calories for less than an hour's work.

If you encounter a black bear, experts say to stay calm and make a lot of noise to alert the bear of your presence. Slowly back away from the animal and never turn your back toward it. If a bear approaches, make yourself look as large as possible by waving your arms or using a jacket.

