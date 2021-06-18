Bear found dead in Staten Island parking lot suffered "blunt force trauma": Officials

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the 2-year-old male bear suffered massive blunt impact trauma, likely from a being hit by a vehicle.
Video from Citizen App shows where police found the 100-pound black bear in a parking lot behind a Dollar Tree store in New Springville Monday morning.
A preliminary report following a necropsy on the bear, states that no gunshot wounds were found.
The DEC's investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.
