Bear found dead in Staten Island parking lot suffered "blunt force trauma": Officials

By Eyewitness News
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Wildlife officials have new details on the possible cause of death of a bear that was found earlier this week on Staten Island.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the 2-year-old male bear suffered massive blunt impact trauma, likely from a being hit by a vehicle.

Video from Citizen App shows where police found the 100-pound black bear in a parking lot behind a Dollar Tree store in New Springville Monday morning.
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the black bear found dead in a Staten Island parking lot.



A preliminary report following a necropsy on the bear, states that no gunshot wounds were found.

The DEC's investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.


