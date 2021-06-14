Pets & Animals

Black bear found dead with large open wound in Staten Island parking lot

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a mystery after a dead bear was found in a parking lot on Staten Island Monday morning.

Police found the carcass of the 100-pound black bear outside a Dollar Tree store on Richmond Hill Road in New Springville.

The bear had a large open wound on its body.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation took the bear's body to a lab for a necropsy to help determine its cause of death.

There is no known population of black bears on Staten Island.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

