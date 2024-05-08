New art installation near Flatiron Building provides live window between New York City and Dublin

The sculpture provides a livestream from Manhattan to Dublin.

The sculpture provides a livestream from Manhattan to Dublin.

The sculpture provides a livestream from Manhattan to Dublin.

The sculpture provides a livestream from Manhattan to Dublin.

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new art installation in New York City is transporting viewers more than 3,000 miles away to Dublin, Ireland.

It was unveiled Wednesday morning at the Flatiron South Public Plaza, next to the famed Flatiron Building.

The installation, called "The Portal," features two identical sculptures with a visual live stream connecting the two cities.

Visitors can watch and interact with each other.

There will be a series of kickoff events at both locations for an exchange of culture and entertainment.

The portals will remain open through the fall.

Raegan Medgie has details from Washington Heights.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.