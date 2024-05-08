2 teens shot, 1 fatally, 6 others stabbed in violent day across NYC and so far no arrests

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Soho in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday and 6 other teens were stabbed in Brooklyn and Queens.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Soho in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday and 6 other teens were stabbed in Brooklyn and Queens.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Soho in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday and 6 other teens were stabbed in Brooklyn and Queens.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Soho in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday and 6 other teens were stabbed in Brooklyn and Queens.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two teenagers were shot, one of them killed, and six others were stabbed on Tuesday in a violent day across New York City.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot at the Amsterdam Houses, which are operated by NYCHA, on 62nd St. on Manhattan's Upper West Side just after 11:40 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot once in the back.

The teen was taken to the hospital and their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect whom they describe as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants and grey and white sneakers.

The violent day began in SoHo where a 16-year-old was shot and killed.

Around 2:30 p.m. at an outdoor pedestrian strip connecting Spring St. and Dominick St. authorities said two groups of girls were fighting when two boys intervened.

Investigators said one of the boys pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old victim in the head and leg, killing him.

The shooter and an accomplice got away on a CitiBike.

Roughly two hours later, two teenagers stabbed two 15-year-olds in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The victims were treated at Bellevue Hospital while the suspects are still on the loose.

And then in Far Rockaway, Queens, police said a fight broke out among a group of people just after 6 p.m. and four more teens were stabbed.

The three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were treated at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.