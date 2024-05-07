2 teenagers stabbed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; police searching for suspects

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene where two teenagers were stabbed in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects after two teenagers were stabbed in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The attack happened on Keap Street and Second Avenue in Williamsburg around 4:30 p.m.

Police say two male teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 16, were stabbed.

One was stabbed in the right leg and taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The other was stabbed in the torso, right arm and slashed in the neck. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for two male suspects who fled northbound on Keap Avenue.

The two suspects were also teenagers, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

