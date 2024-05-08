New York City schools chancellor testifies before Congress on antisemitism

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks is on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify about antisemitism in K-12 schools.

It's the first of the hearings to focus on K-12 education and comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian protests at colleges and universities across the country.

It follows hearings from several university presidents -- including the presidents of Penn and Harvard -- who both resigned after their testimony.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing also invited school leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland, and Berkeley, California, to answer questions.

Banks answered questions on several antisemitic incidents in New York City schools and what the school system is doing to address the issue.

He said his approach is three-pronged and is focusing on safety, engagement and education.

He stressed in his testimony Wednesday that students should feel safe and shouldn't have to worry about hate crimes anywhere, especially in school.

Banks said the schools system is engaging with Jewish community organizations as well as Muslim groups to better create better solutions.

As for education, he said they are creating better curriculum and increasing training for teachers and school leaders.

"We cannot simply discipline our way out of this problem, the true antidote to ignorance and bias is to teach," Banks said. "My own children learned about antisemitism firsthand from our next-door neighbors who are Holocaust survivors in Teaneck, New Jersey."

Banks said amid current events, the need for education is even more pressing.

When it comes to discipline, Banks said they have removed or disciplined a dozen staff members and suspended 30 students.

The school system is also calling on the NYPD for help whenever hate crimes are committed.

