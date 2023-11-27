4 high school students arrested after assault of 3 school safety agents in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Four students were arrested for assaulting three school safety agents inside Hillcrest High School in Queens earlier this month.

The school safety agents were attempting to break up a brawl among five students when they were themselves struck on November 15.

Four students, two 15-year-old boys, and two 16-year-old boys were detained and issued juvenile reports

The three school safety agents were treated for injuries.

The fight occurred five days before a disorderly group of students at the same school protested a teacher who attended a pro-Israel rally.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino posted video of this fight, along with a long statement on X.

She called Hillcrest High School "totally compromised" and called for the school to be shut down "pending a full and thorough investigation."

NYPD responded with its own tweet that students were already arrested and charged.

