Shoppers evacuated from American Dream mall on Black Friday due to bomb threat investigation

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The all clear was given after the American Dream mall in East Rutherford was evacuated on Black Friday while police investigated a bomb threat.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey State Police were investigating the threat.

All customers, tenants and employees were asked to evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution around 8:30 a.m.

Just after 9:15 a.m. an updated emergency alert was sent to cellphones saying that the situation was resolved and the facility was safe.

The mall opened at 7 a.m. for Black Friday shopping.

Few other details were released.

