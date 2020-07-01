Politics

President Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter 'sign' in NYC 'symbol of hate'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday over the $1 billion NYPD funding cut, yet he says de Blasio will use the money for a Black Lives Matter street "sign" in New York City.

Trump showed his disapproval of the situation on Twitter.





De Blasio responded in a tweet showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation," the mayor said. "Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

The mayor also said a majority of the NYPD are people of color.


New York Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on the proposed Black Lives Matter "sign" that would go up on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

"Great, I said from day one I stand with the protesters," Cuomo said. "I said from day one I stand with Black Lives Matter."

City Council passed the New York City budget late Tuesday night, a budget which includes redistributing $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the massive police department cuts and reduced expenses as part of NYPD reform.

