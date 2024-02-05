Actress Beverly Johnson rallies for Black model rights, workers act ahead of NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actress Beverly Johnson joined fellow models and advocates on the Upper East Side ahead of New York Fashion Week to rally for black model rights.

Johnson spoke at the Model Alliance's press conference outside the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation building on Sunday calling for support of the Fashion Workers Act. The act is a state bill that would help regulate predatory management companies in New York that operate without oversight.

At the press conference, Johnson emphasized the challenges that Black models face in the industry when it comes to getting jobs, compensation and workplace protections. She expressed concerns about Black survivors being able to speak out about past abuse and being believed.

"The lack of regulation in our industry makes it so much more difficult for Black models to flourish," Johnson said. "Something as exciting as signing a contract to a modeling agency can take a quick turn into an agency becoming your decision maker, and having power over your finance, life and body."

The rise of artificial intelligence in the industry also poses a new threat to Black models.

In 1974, Johnson broke barriers by becoming the first Black model to appear on the cover of American vogue.

ALSO READ: Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91

Sandy Kenyon has more on Chita Rivera's life and legacy.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.