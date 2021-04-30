Travel

You can now buy a seat on a Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now buy a seat on a Blue Origin rocket

PHILADELPHIA -- Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-backed space tourism venture, will soon begin selling tickets for its rocket.

The company made the announcement in a nearly minute-long video featuring Bezos himself. It points people to Blue Origin's website, which features a sign-up page for more information scheduled to be released May 5. Neither price nor dates were released Thursday.

New Shepard rocket, which was featured in the short video, has been on a number of test flights in recent years. Blue Origin eventually wants to send paying customers on brief joy rides to the edge of space.

New Shepard consists of two pieces - a small, dome-shaped capsule with gaping rectangular windows, and a 60-foot-tall rocket booster that blasts the capsule at up to three times the speed of sound as it hurtles toward outer space.

The capsule is designed to detach from the rocket near the top of its flight path, climbing more than 60 miles high and spending a few minutes suspended in weightlessness before parachuting back to Earth.

Bezos has said he is funding Blue Origin by selling about $1 billion worth of his Amazon stock each year.

--CNN Business' Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrocketu.s. & worldspace
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
81-year-old woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs in NJ
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Show More
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News