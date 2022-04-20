localish

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

EMBED <>More Videos

It's bluebonnet season in Texas!

BRENHAM, Texas -- You know it's spring in Texas when you look out your car window and see fields of blue!

Taking pictures of kids and pets amid bluebonnet blooms is a rite of passage in the Lone Star State. The iconic Texas state flower typically starts to pop up as early as February, but March and April are the prime time to see the colorful show along state highways.

The bluebonnet has been the state flower of Texas since 1901, but it was former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson's efforts to beautify the states highways that contributed to bigger fields of blue blooms. In 1969, Johnson began distributing Texas Highway Beautifcation Awards and encouraged Texans to plant wildflower seeds including bluebonnets, Indian paintbrushes, and black-eyed Susans.

For some of the best spots to check out bluebonnets this spring, check out Brenham's Wildflower Watch with status updates around the area!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brenhamenvironmentktrkhighwayslocalish
LOCALISH
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
It's bluebonnet season in Texas!
Neighbors raise $125K to help WWII veteran after house fire
Into the Ocean: Branching Out
TOP STORIES
Police officer shot in Yonkers, taken to hospital in unknown condition
Police want to talk to man in NYC duffel bag murder mystery
Long Island doctor, NJ postal worker charged in national COVID scheme
Subway service disrupted on 3 line after 2 people found dead on tracks
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
NYC trash bin pilot program aims to curb garbage piles on streets
Show More
NJ woman groped by intruder who got naked, attacked her in shower
Video shows 2 men wildly shoot at each other on Queens street
12-year-old boy killed in parked car in NYC laid to rest
Child rape suspect arrested after fight with 2 officers at shelter
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News