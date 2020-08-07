Terrifying boat fire caught on camera in Queens; 1 person taken to hospital

By Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A terrifying scene was caught on camera Thursday of a boat fire in Queens.

Citizen App video shows a boat going up in flames near Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive off the Rockaways just after 7 p.m.

Fire officials say one person was taken to Nassau Medical Center.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

