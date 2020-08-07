ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A terrifying scene was caught on camera Thursday of a boat fire in Queens.
Citizen App video shows a boat going up in flames near Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive off the Rockaways just after 7 p.m.
Fire officials say one person was taken to Nassau Medical Center.
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Terrifying boat fire caught on camera in Queens; 1 person taken to hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News