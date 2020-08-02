Boats collide off Long Island leaving 1 dead, multiple injured

By Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- One person has died, and multiple people have been injured after two boats collided off Long Island.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport.


According to the Coast Guard, one boat was traveling at a high rate of speed and split the other boat in half.

There were two people on one boat and four people on the other boat. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

Jetskiiers who were coming back home approached the scene, and saw the victims in the water. They immediately rushed to help them.

"My friend helped the other lady to get the lady out of the water. She was missing one leg..the other guy, we pulled him out, he had a broken back," said Geuris Duran.

Freeport Police are investigating.

ALSO READ: Another shark sighting halts swimming at Long Island beaches

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeportnassau countyboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No shark sightings: Beachgoers can enter water, with restrictions
COVID Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of cases
One day after deadly shooting, fire destroys Long Island home
We could get 2-4 inches of rain from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
Show More
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
NYC did not have their school plan on time, Cuomo says
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for BLM mural painting in NJ
Woman assaulted in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed
VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box
More TOP STORIES News