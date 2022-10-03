Shooting in Brooklyn bodega leaves man and woman wounded

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot inside a bodega in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The suspect opened fire inside the Awesome Food Corp. supermarket on Glenwood Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old man, who is possibly an employee, was shot in the right ankle.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the stomach.

Both were taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a blue sedan. No arrests were immediately made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

