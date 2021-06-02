Bodies of 2 missing fishermen from Huntington Station discovered in Smithtown Bay

By Eyewitness News
SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two fishermen were found dead in Smithtown Bay Wednesday morning.

Roberto Guevarra, 36, and Roberto Murillo, 60, of Huntington Station launched a canoe from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Their family members called 911 to report them missing at approximately 9:20 p.m. after they failed to return home.

The bodies of the men were located in the Long Island Sound, off Eatons Neck, at approximately 6 a.m.

One body was recovered by Suffolk police, the other by a Coast Guard crew.
Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with the Huntington Harbor Master, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard were involved in the search.

