Body found burned and bound in Queens Village home under construction

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating a grisly scene. A body was found burned and bound.

The body was found in the house under construction on 217th Street in Queens Village just after 3 a.m. Monday.

A 911 call came in for a report of a fire. Once the fire was out, the FDNY found the body of a man on the first floor.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

