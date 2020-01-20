Body found burned and bound in Queens Village home under construction

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating a grisly scene. A body was found burned and bound.
The body was found in the house under construction on 217th Street in Queens Village just after 3 a.m. Monday.
A 911 call came in for a report of a fire. Once the fire was out, the FDNY found the body of a man on the first floor.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.
