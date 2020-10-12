Body found in wooded area on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6830089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has the details of a disturbing discovery linked to the notorious MS-13 gang in Nassau County.

CENTEREACH, Long Island -- Police are hoping an autopsy will provide some answers after a grisly discovery on Long Island.A body was found in a wooded area of Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon between Hawkins Road and Nicolls Road in Centereach.The area is not near any homes.----------Investigators have not yet identified the person found, nor have they determined the cause of death.