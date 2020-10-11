Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital in critical condition

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street.
The male baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the child's 23-year-old mother is currently as the hospital for evaluation.
The details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
