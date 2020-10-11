Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital in critical condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6941179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Security camera video shows a man getting pushed off a subway platform and onto the tracks.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a newborn baby was found outside in Queens.The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street.The male baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police say the child's 23-year-old mother is currently as the hospital for evaluation.The details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.----------