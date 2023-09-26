Police discover dead body of woman in Prospect Park; investigation underway

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The body of a woman was found in Prospect Park Tuesday morning.
The unidentified woman, who is believed to have been homeless, was discovered at around 10:55 a.m.
Police responded to a 911 call near Ocean Avenue, where they found the body of the victim near a possible homeless encampment.
She was discovered with apparent blunt trauma to the head.
EMS declared her dead on the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.
