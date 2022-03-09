NYC Weather: Weekend storm to bring rain, snow, wind

Chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg says snow accumulations will likely be limited along the coast with the heaviest snow in the Catskills and Poconos
The end-of-the-week storm will form along the central Gulf Coast as frigid Arctic air dives southward and collides with warm, moist air across the South. From there, the storm is expected to ride north-northeastward along the leading edge of the cold push.
How far south and east that bitterly cold air plunges will play a pivotal role in the exact track of the storm and where the zones of rain, snow or a combination of the two set up.
As the storm takes aim at the Eastern Seaboard heading into the weekend, it is expected to undergo rapid strengthening, reaching "bomb cyclone" status. The effect most often felt on the ground during this type of strengthening is strong winds, and forecasters say this is exactly what will unfold across the East this weekend, among a slew of other weather hazards.
The exact timing of the arrival of colder air will be crucial in determining whether locations receive heavy snow, rain changing to snow or all rain before precipitation ends abruptly.
Even in a scenario where precipitation ends before the cold air rushes in, which is the most likely case for the areas along the Interstate 95 corridor, there still could be widespread problems in terms of icy roads and sidewalks due to a sudden plunge in temperatures later Saturday and Saturday night.
Travelers across the region this weekend are likely to face significant delays on the road and in the air. Some roads may become impassable due to downed trees and power lines.
Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, and Jeff Smith will be actively monitoring this storm and provide updates here and on Eyewitness News.
