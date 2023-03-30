Domestic dispute in Staten Island turns into bomb scare

Bomb squad responds after domestic incident led police to discover bomb materials in Staten Island mobile home.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A man who lives in a converted bus on Staten Island is in custody after an ongoing domestic incident turned into a bomb scare.

A 25-year-old woman arrived at the 120th Precinct wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, claiming she had been raped by her boyfriend.

Police responded to 65 Central Avenue at 8 p.m. Wednesday night where the home was located. Upon arriving, they found suspicious materials and called the bomb squad.

The materials, included a pipe bomb, numerous chemicals which could all be purchased commercially and a 3D printer that could make a ghost gun, were all removed.

Some were taken to the NYPD outdoor range at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx to be detonated.

The 30-year-old boyfriend is in custody on unrelated domestic charges.

Children -ages 5 and 7 - also in the bus home were taken for evaluation. Another man who was there was charged with endangering the welfare of the children.

The investigation continues into the suspicious materials at the house Thursday.

