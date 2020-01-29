Both workers recovered after deadly trench collapse on Long Island

BROOKVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Both victims have been recovered after a deadly trench collapse on Long Island.

Crews worked Wednesday to recover the body of a contractor after the collapse on Wolver Hollow Road in Upper Brookville on Tuesday that killed another worker.

Police say the two men were in a 30-foot deep hole installing a septic tank when the walls of dirt and sand caved in, burying them.

A 45-year-old man was pulled from the hole, but it was too late and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another wall collapsed as rescuers were trying to reach the second man, forcing them to move back.

Both men were covered with five to seven feet of wet dirt and sand, officials said.

First responders had to secure the walls to make it safe for the recovery effort to resume.

The identities of the victims were not released.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brookvillenassau countyworker deathworker hurttrench collapse
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Teens steal charity truck, crash into car and home: Police
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
Show More
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News