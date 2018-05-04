Bottle fight in subway in Greenwich Village

John Del Giorno reports over the scene in Greenwich Village.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was injured in a fight in Greenwich Village Friday morning.

It happened on 7th Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Police say two people got into a fight on the subway and one broke a bottle over the head of the other, causing the injury.

The other person involved also may be injured.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests were made, but police are searching for a man who fled the scene.

