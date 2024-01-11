Is bottled water safe to drink? Expert weighs in on 'nanoplastics' and latest study

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A recent study revealed that bottled water sold in stores may contain 10 to 100 times more tiny plastic particles than previously thought.

The study, conducted by researchers from Columbia University and Rutgers University, found the average liter-sized plastic bottle of water contains nearly 240,000 invisible pieces called nanoplastics.

The nanoplastics were detected and categorized for the first time by a laser guided microscope.

Scientists have long assumed tiny particles of plastic leach off the bottle into these drinks, but this latest research revealed exactly much and what kind.

Dr. Phoebe Stapleton, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Rutgers University and co-author of the new study, spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger on Extra Time about these harmful effects.

"The thing that was interesting to me was of the three different brands that we looked at, the top number of one certain chemical wasn't the same between the three," Dr. Stapleton revealed. "Each brand had a different highest percentage of a certain type of plastic."

Of course, the discovery of these tiny plastic particles now begs the question: are bottled water unsafe?

As the toxicology representative from the study group, Dr. Stapleton noted it is too early to tell.

"In order to do that, we really need to understand what the dose is that the human might be exposed to, and further from that we need to understand how much of those are getting into the body and even getting out of the body and into other tissues," she said.

Though tiny, these particles can enter the bloodstream and potentially distribute harmful chemicals in the body.

The new finding reinforces longstanding advice from experts to either drink tap water from glass or stainless steel containers to reduce exposure.

"I think right now this is an awareness," Dr. Stapleton assured about this latest study. "An awareness to lead to reducing use, reducing exposure, increasing recycling campaigns to try to bring more support and understanding to this concern."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EXTRA TIME PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.