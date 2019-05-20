Bouncer shot outside Long Island City strip club

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A bouncer was shot outside a strip club in Long Island City, Queens Monday morning.

The 42-year-old bouncer was shot twice outside Show Palace on 21st Street just before 5 a.m.

The club is located on the Queens side of the 59th Street Bridge.

He was shot in the shoulder and leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

