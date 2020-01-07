10-year-old boy dead, mother loses leg after being hit by sanitation truck in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy is dead and his mother had to have her leg amputated after they were struck by a city sanitation truck in Queens Tuesday morning.The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue in Corona just before 7 a.m.Authorities say the 40-year-old woman had severe leg injuries and lost her left leg, while her son suffered internal injuries throughout his body.They were both rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where the boy later died.The 44-year-old driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene.Officials say he had just picked up dumpsters from LeFrak City and was making a right turn when he ran over the victims.A witness said that he called 911 as the boy lay unconscious. He described the mother as frantic."When they were crossing, she was running," Roberto Barrito said. "'Stop, stop, stop, you're gonna hit her,' and he kept coming. She was trying to reach out for the baby, but she couldn't because the leg was broken."The police investigation is ongoing."We take this tragedy extremely seriously, and the collision is currently under investigation," the Department of Sanitation Department said in a statement.In an unrelated incident, a 68-year-old woman walking with a cane was fatally struck by a truck in Brooklyn Tuesday.It happened at 49th Street and New Utrecht Avenue in Borough Park.The 48-year-old driver stayed at the scene.----------