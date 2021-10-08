3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a fourth-floor window of a Harlem building.It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday on West 133rd Street.Daniel Galeas fell from a rear window of the building.Someone called 911 and EMS rushed to the scene.Daniel was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.--------------------