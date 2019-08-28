5-year-old boy found wandering street alone in Bronx hours before 1-year-old found alone in Newark, New Jersey

(Photo/Shutterstock)

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy was found wandering the streets in the Bronx all alone on Wednesday morning.

The child was found near 167th Street and Webster Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police say a woman called police after she saw the child by himself in front of a fast food restaurant.

The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be evaluated, but police said he seemed to be in good shape.

His parents have not yet been located and ACS has been notified of the incident.

Hours later, a 1-year-old was found wandering alone in Newark, New Jersey. The child was taken to the hospital but appears unharmed.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisaniabronxnew york citychild abusechild neglectchild home alone
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian becomes hurricane, could hit US mainland as Category 3
Missing 16-year-old from NYC who fled to London found safe
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Survey: 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch
Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out
Marijuana officially decriminalized in NY state
Hudson's Bay selling Lord & Taylor for $100 million
Show More
2-year-old girl killed by falling temporary walls at mall
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Queen approves UK government's request to suspend parliament for Brexit
AccuWeather: Showers show up
16-year-old Swedish climate activist sails across Atlantic to NYC
More TOP STORIES News