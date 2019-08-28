MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy was found wandering the streets in the Bronx all alone on Wednesday morning.
The child was found near 167th Street and Webster Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Police say a woman called police after she saw the child by himself in front of a fast food restaurant.
The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital to be evaluated, but police said he seemed to be in good shape.
His parents have not yet been located and ACS has been notified of the incident.
Hours later, a 1-year-old was found wandering alone in Newark, New Jersey. The child was taken to the hospital but appears unharmed.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5-year-old boy found wandering street alone in Bronx hours before 1-year-old found alone in Newark, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News