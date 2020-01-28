3-year-old found safe after mom failed to turn him over to CPS on Long Island

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say a 3-year-old boy whose mother failed to surrender him to Child Protective Services has been found safe.Selina Elswick was scheduled to return Damian Sollas to Suffolk County Family Court in Central Islip on January 22 and failed to appear.When representatives from CPS attempted to take custody of the child at their residence five days later, it was discovered that the two had moved out of the residence on January 16.CPS then contacted the Suffolk County Police Department to report the child missing.Following a police investigation, Damian Sollas was located unharmed in Huntington Station and will be released to the custody of Child Protective Services.----------