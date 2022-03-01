gun violence

14-year-old boy shot in Bedstuy, Brooklyn just as school let out

BEDSTUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was just leaving school Monday afternoon when he was shot.

The boy was leaving Boys and Girls High School in Bedstuy when he heard shots being fired nearby.

He then felt a sudden pain in his ankle and realized he had been shot.



The boy was transported to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police recovered six shell casings near Fulton Street and Utica Avenue where the incident happened.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

bedford stuyvesantbrooklyngun violenceteen shotchild shot
