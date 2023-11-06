A 5-year-old boy was stabbed in Newark. The mother of the child is in custody. Toni Yates has the story.

Mother in custody after 5-year-old boy stabbed in Newark: police

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother was taken into custody after a 5-year-old boy was stabbed Wednesday evening, police say.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police responded to Murray Street in Newark on a call of a child stabbed.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

