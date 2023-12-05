15-year-old boy stabbed inside high school in Midwood

John Del Giorno has the latest details from NewsCopter 7 over the scene in Midwood.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach inside a school in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9:23 a.m. near the Edward R. Morrow High School in Midwood.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the building.

So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

