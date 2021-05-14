Boy who was fatally punched had been bullied at Brooklyn school, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10599915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy died Saturday after reporting to a family member that he was punched by two students at school.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Family members and elected officials in Brooklyn are calling for an independent investigation after a 12-year-old boy died after being punched after school.Romy Vilsaint was a student at P.S. 361 in Flatbush.He was leaving school on Friday May 7 when he was assaulted on Cortelyou Road, telling medics and family members he had been punched in the head during dismissal.The boy later died at Kings County Hospital.Vilsaint's family members say he was a victim of bullying at his school, and they want answers.They were joined by NY Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn at a news conference Friday morning."Romy immigrated to Brooklyn from Haiti," said Hermelyn. "He immigrated here in 2017 to have a better shot at the American dream. He endured what I have heard described as ethnic bullying.""Like many immigrants, Romy had an accent," she continued. "He was proud of his Haitian culture, and he was an excellent student. He was targeted because he was Haitian, because he had an accent, because he came from a different country. That in itself is hate."Hermelyn has joined the family and other elected officials in calling for an independent investigation into the boy's death.The press secretary for NYC schools released the following statement last week:"This is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our young people is our absolute priority and this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and we are providing supports to both the family and school community."NYC Councilmember Farah Louis also issued a statement last week after the NYPD launched an investigation:"Romy was only 12 years old and his life was invaluable, worth far more than the $1 dare that cut his life short and left his family searching for answers. This Mother's Day weekend will be different for the Vilsaint family and his mother miles away in Haiti trying to cope with the loss of her son. This is a tragedy for a family who dreamed of a better life and brighter future for Romy now overwhelmed by grief and anguish. No parent should ever have to wonder whether their child will return safe and sound after school. We need to know more about what happened and how to prevent another family from this unimaginable experience. I am heartbroken by this news and extend my deepest sympathies to the Vilsaint family and the P.S. 361 community."There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------