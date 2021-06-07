Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to random attack on a 75-year-old Asian woman in Queens last month.

According to officials, 24-year-old Queens resident Christian Batista was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault in the second and third degree.

Authorities say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near 97th Place in Corona towards a supermarket near her home when someone struck her in the head in a random, unprovoked attack on Wednesday, May 26.

Police released video showing the moment the suspect attacked.
Video shows the moment a 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack Wednesday afternoon in Queens.



In the video, you see the Batista, sitting on the curb at 97th Place, get up and walk towards the market and punch Chin in the face.

The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.

The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.
